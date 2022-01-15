SCCL to focus on greater asset utilisation

Machinery to be used more in open cast mines

To accelerate coal production so as to achieve the set annual coal production target of 68 million tonnes of coal in the current fiscal, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) initiated a slew of steps to optimally use heavy machinery in opencast projects.

At a high-level review meeting held recently, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar issued a set of instructions to the officials concerned to enhance utilisation of heavy machinery in open cast mines by putting them to use for at least 18 hours a day.

At present this heavy machinery/equipment are being used for only 13 to 14 hours a day in the SCCL’s OCPs. In order to maximise their usage, the SCCL management has instructed the general managers of the coal mining areas to use the heavy machinery to their full potential for meeting the coal output targets and growing demand for coal through greater asset utilisation.

This forms the crux of the key focus laid by the company management on better usage of existing assets such as Side Dump Loaders (SDL), Load Header Dumpers (LHD), shovels and other high capacity machinery.