SCCL sets focus on 2 lakh tonne output

To ramp up coal production in line with its ambitious coal production targets, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has laid focus on ensuring daily coal output of 2 lakh tonnes in this last month of the current fiscal and also next month of the new financial year.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Wednesday held a video conference from the Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad with the General Managers of all the 11 Areas of the company.

Emphasising on the need for according top priority to the quality of coal and safety of workmen, he called upon the GMs to sustain the coal production endeavour and get ready for achieving a record level of 700 lakh tonnes of coal production in all the areas together in the next financial year.

He exhorted all the Singarenians to strive with renewed vigour to step up coal production to meet the demand from the coal consuming units in the wake of the gradual revival of production activities by various industries post COVID-19 crisis.