SCCL sets focus on 2 lakh tonne output

To ramp up coal production in line with its ambitious coal production targets, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has laid focus on ensuring daily coal output of 2 lakh tonnes in this last month of the current fiscal and also next month of the new financial year.
SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Wednesday held a video conference from the Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad with the General Managers of all the 11 Areas of the company.
Emphasising on the need for according top priority to the quality of coal and safety of workmen, he called upon the GMs to sustain the coal production endeavour and get ready for achieving a record level of 700 lakh tonnes of coal production in all the areas together in the next financial year.
He exhorted all the Singarenians to strive with renewed vigour to step up coal production to meet the demand from the coal consuming units in the wake of the gradual revival of production activities by various industries post COVID-19 crisis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath