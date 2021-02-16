SCCL gears up for mega green drive

To plant around 17,000 saplings today

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is all set to plant around 17,000 saplings in the Kothagudem coal belt region comprising four areas on a single day on February 17.

The State-owned coal mining company has planned to undertake the mega green drive as part of the State government’s “Haritha Haram” programme.

The company has set a target of planting around two lakh saplings in all the 11 areas spread across six districts on a single day on Wednesday.

The SCCL has planted nearly 4.59 crore saplings under the Haritha Haram afforestation programme in the entire coal belt region of the State since 2015.

It has also initiated a slew of concrete measures to nurture and protect the saplings to expand the green cover across the coal belt, SCCL sources said.

The green drive envisages planting of 10,000 saplings in Manuguru area, 5,000 saplings in Corporate area, 1,000 saplings each in Kothagudem and Yellandu areas respectively on Wednesday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct the sapling plantation drive on the overburden dump and the site earmarked for eco-park at Gouthamkhani Opencast Project (GKOCP) at Rudrampur near Kothagudem, sources added.

Elsewhere in the coal belt region, the sapling plantation drive will be conducted under the supervision of the SCCL General Managers concerned with the active participation of the SCCL employees including the coal workers as well as the local leaders of the trade unions.