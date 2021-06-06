SCCL drops a song for COVID awareness

A song titled ‘Karona Pai Yuddaniki Singareni Siddham’ was released at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s head office in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Written by G. Sadanandam and sung by A. Shankar, the song highlights the SCCL’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the coal belt and ramp up the fight against the virus. Arokyaraj has composed the music for the song, SCCL sources said.

SSCL director (Finance, PAW, P&P) N. Balram and director (Operations) S. Chandrasekhar released the song which was brought out by the company’s Public Relations wing as part of a cultural campaign to spread awareness about COVID-19 prevention and foster collective efforts to combat the pandemic.