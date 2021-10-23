SC Panel warns ex-ACP Shadnagar for contempt of court

Committee commented that not even a single question was given a straight answer

The question remains unanswered. Not even a single question was given a straight answer. Every time the question is being evaded. Don’t evade the question. These were some of the comments made by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Sirpurkar commission while taking the deposition of the then Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shadnagar Division) Vasam Surender on Saturday.

Mr. Surender was questioned why he did not state anything about the ages of the accused, collection of Aadhaar card copies in his affidavit before the commission and why the accused were not produced before the Judicial Magistrate while praying for police custody. He was also questioned about the ages and juvenility of the accused before NHRC, in his case diary and affidavit. “As I never entertained any doubt about the ages of the accused during the investigation, it was not mentioned in the affidavit. Their parents also did not tell that they were minors while collecting the government-issued death certificates,” he said.

“You are resigning from several of your statements before NHRC despite having your signatures on it,” the panel commented. Mr. Surender told the panel that the NHRC officials had threatened him that their report would be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation if he did not sign on them.

“Because of that fear I did not state about their threats which forced me to sign on the statements. Even in my affidavit before the commission I did not mention anything,” he said. Further, he was asked whether the potency tests were conducted on the accused after medical examination. “Doctors conduct the tests. I do not know,” he replied.

They asked if the relatives of the accused were permitted to meet them while they were at Shadnagar police station on November 29, 2019. The officer said ‘Yes’.

“Did you record their (relatives) statements to know the accused whereabouts on November 27 and 28 in 2019,” the panel questioned. Mr. Surender said that he did not, as it would not aid his investigation.

“Don’t busy yourself with the unnecessary conversations when the court is speaking. Mind you, we can proceed against you for contempt of court. We will take stern action if this continues,” Chairman of the commission Justice V.S. Sirpurkar commented when they observed that Mr. Surender was trying to give ‘irrelevant’ answers to the questions posed by them.

Later the officer was also asked whether he gave a requisition to the DCP Shamshabad for issuance of six long-range weapons for the escort party of the accused. “Yes,” he replied.