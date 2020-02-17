Saplings planted on Legislature premises to mark CM’s birthday

The talk of Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K. Chandrasekhar Rao playing an active role at the national level surfaced yet again after lying dormant for some time.

Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy and Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashanth Reddy wished that the TRS president render his services at the national level. Mr. Sukhender Reddy recalled how the Chief Minister’s birthday was being celebrated by all sections with fervour and said the Chief Minister gave ample uplift to the sections that were neglected in the past.

Schemes like Rythu Bandhu introduced by the TRS government had become role models for the country and the Chief Minister should render services at the national level. Mr. Prashanth Reddy wanted the Chief Minister to continue serving the people for the coming three decades.

They were speaking after planting saplings on the legislature premises to mark the Chief Minister’s 66th birthday on Monday. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy accompanied by Government chief whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, BJP MLC N. Ramachandra Rao and Legislature secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu planted saplings in the Assembly precincts to mark the occasion.

The Speaker released the Assembly Diary as well as a booklet on Who’s Who of the legislature. Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the Telangana administration led by the Chief Minister had become role model for the country in taking up welfare and development programmes covering all sections and ensuring all round development of the State.