Sant Sevalal, a noted spiritualist: CM KCR

February 14, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said that Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj, who is the revered deity of Banjara/Lambadas, is India’s proud notable spiritualist and social worker.

Mr. Rao extended greetings to Lambadas and Banjara community on the occasion of 284th birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj.

The Chief Minister said that Sewalal Maharaj had visited three centuries ago in the area which is known as Banjara Hills today. He said that it is a delightful moment that the State government was celebrating the birth anniversary in the Sevalal Maharaj building constructed on same soil of Banjara Hills where noted spiritualist visited.

The Chief Minister said that organising Sevalal birth anniversary celebrations was another example of the due recognition accorded to the existence and self-respect of the downtrodden communities in the separate Telangana State.

Mr. KCR said that the efforts put by Sevalal to preserve the unique nature worship, spiritual outlook and socio-cultural way of life of people living in the forests is commendable. Sevalal Maharaj fought a lifetime struggle to safeguard his people from the outside society. The Chief Minister said that the awareness created and the activities undertaken by Sevalal became a protective shield for Lambada/Banjaras across the country.

Mr Rao said that, the yeomen services rendered by Sevalal, as an inspiration to Banjaras, in the past made him as a spiritual guru (teacher) and revered God to the Banjaras all over the world.

The Chief Minister said that the State government had taken up slew of development and welfare programmes for Banjara/Lambada communities. He said that the government fulfilled the tribal people’s long- cherished democratic aspirations of “Maa Tandalo Maa Rajyam ( My rule in my habitation ) by converting the tandas into Gram Panchayats and made them partners in the village administration.

Besides, the State government took steps to construct one village administration building in each tanda gram panchayat. In this direction, Mr. KCR said that Telangana State had set an example for the country in the tribal welfare.

To boost the self-esteem of tribal people, the Chief Minister said the state government was implementing many programmes in the fields of jobs, self-employment, education, sports etc. He said that he was very happy that the tribal people were growing towards bringing glory to the country with the encouragement provided by the state government.