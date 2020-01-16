Sankranthi celebrated around clash-hit Bhainsa

Sankranthi celebrations in the communal violence hit Bhainsa town in Nirmal district remained low key on Wednesday, but the festival was celebrated with customary gaiety in the mandals surrounding it. Farmers, especially of Tanur and Mudhole mandals, celebrated Sankranthi by performing Lakshmi puja in their fields.

The western part of Nirmal district composed of Mudhole, Tanur, Kubeer and Kuntala mandals, which boast of Marathi cultural influence celebrate Sankranthi by performing puja to the soil and the crop. Locals call it Lakshmi puja as they draw their sustenance in the form of Dhanya Lakshmi, goddess of food grain.

The Rapid Action Force personnel staging a flag march in communal violence hit Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Harpal Singh

Thanksgiving, indigenous style

“The puja involves worship of a food plant,” pointed out Kubre Lakshmi of Bidrelli village in Mudhole mandal who was performing puja to a jowar plant in her bengal gram field. “The offerings include poli (stuffed roti), cooked rice, carrot, sesamum seeds and raw groundnuts,” she added.

“The puja is like thanksgiving to mother nature. We also pray for good health and prosperity ahead,” Ms. Lakshmi explained.