Sandeep Shandilya posted as Hyderabad Police Commissioner 

October 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya has been posted Hyderabad City Police Commissioner.

The 1993 batch officer, currently Director of the Dr. RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, replaces C. V. Anand who had been transferred by the Election Commission of India. Mr. Anand’s transfer forms part of a series of transfers of IPS and IAS officers effected by the ECI.

The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar interacted with the State official machinery to assess the election preparedness during its three day visit from October 3 to 5. The Commission reportedly said it would “apply zero tolerance towards officials with partisan attitude” and this was followed by transfer of officials in key positions a few days later.

In the order issued on Friday, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said Mr. Shandilya was also placed in full additional charge of the post of ADG, Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau, with immediate effect.