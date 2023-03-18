Sajjannar calls for probe in MLM operating from Swapnalok

March 18, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As the Mahankali police started taking accused into custody in the Swapnalok Complex fire incident, TSRTC MD V.C. Sajjanar requested the police for a comprehensive probe into the Qnet scam being operated from the building. The six individuals who died in the mishap due to asphyxiation were all employees of Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, which is a multi-level marketing (MLM) scam earlied flagged by the Cyberabad Police when he was Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

Officials from the Mahankali police, who booked cases against Swapnalok-Suryakiran establishment association, Kedia Infotech Ltd, Vikas Paper Flexo Packaging Ltd, Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, said that a two individuals from Kedia Infotech were taken into custody. On Saturday, the clues team visited the Swapnalok Complex building and inspected the place.

Meanwhile, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said that a thorough investigation should be conducted into the role of nefarious organisation Qnet. “The case should be investigated from all angles and legal action should be taken against those responsible. The law enforcement agencies should monitor the movements of fraudulent organisations. It is learnt that more than 40 people were working at the office by paying ₹1.50 lakh to ₹3 lakh each as an enrollment fee. The building owners should take proper precautions in case of fraudulent companies and crosscheck the background of the firm before letting them set up shop,” said the official.