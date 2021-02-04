‘Rythu Vedikas can double farmers’ income’

As a one-stop centre for farmers at the village and cluster level, Rythu Vedikas can double their income by sharing crop and market knowledge, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said on Wednesday.
“Rythu Vedikas are the beginning of a revolutionary change in the agriculture sector that Telangana will see in the coming years. The facility will unite and bring farmers to one platform,” he said, and gave credit to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for being its brainchild.
Mr. Reddy along with Kodad legislator Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the Rythu Vedika for Munagala cluster.
He said that agricultural practice in Telangana would be held as a festival, when its first beneficiaries, the farmers, are aided with the required information. And with a Rythu Vedika, a farmer would be able to access vital information on cropping, marketing, best rates, and innovations, making farming a profitable occupation, Mr. Reddy said.
Other leaders also added that several initiatives such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free electricity and sufficient irrigation sources make Telangana a farmer-friendly State.
