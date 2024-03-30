GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rythu Bandhu for Yasangi disbursed to 92.68% farmers

March 30, 2024 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana government has completed disbursement and direct benefit transfer of Rythu Bandhu funds of ₹5,000 per acre for the 2023-24 Rabi or Yasangi season to 92.68% of farmers, by crediting ₹5,575 crore to the land-holding farmers’ bank accounts as on March 28.

According to a statement issued by the Agriculture department on Friday, the investment support has reached 64,75,320 farmers with land-holding up to 5 acres. The disbursement was done as per the land details recorded by the previous government.

The benefit has been disbursed for 1,11,49,534 acres so far, including 22,24,870 farmers with land-holding up to one acre, 17,72,675 farmers with an extent up to two acres, 11,30,788 farmers with an extent up to three acres, 6,54,419 farmers with an extent up to four acres and 4,92,568 farmers with extent up to five acres.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had made it clear that the Government was not willing to extend the benefit to people who own real estate ventures or hillocks that were registered as patta land.

