Rythu Bandhu, a model for nation: Pocharam

Speaker faults criticism by leaders from other States

Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that Rythu Bandhu is a model for nation.

Participating in Rythu Bandhu Sambaralu along with Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao and Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav at NTR Stadium here on Monday, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said that 65 lakh farmers have so far been extended an assistance of ₹ 50,000 crore since the launch of the scheme.

“The money is directly credited to the accounts of farmers soon after commencement of season without any delay. They can use the amount for purchasing of seeds and fertilizers. Similarly, insurance is being provided for about 40 lakh farmers by paying a premium of ₹ 1,600 crore. More than 70,000 farmers’ families have benefited to the tune of ₹ 3,500 crore so far,” he said, adding that both Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima were identified by the United Nations.

The Speaker found fault with the statements made leaders coming from other States. “I am not speaking in the capacity of a Speaker. Are any of these schemes are being implemented in any State? Are they providing round-the-clock power to farm sector? Implement these schemes and then speak about Telangana,” the Assembly Speaker said.

Mr. Harish Rao said that the fate of farmers has changed and now they need not go for hand loans to buy seed or fertilizers as the government is extending Rythu Bandhu. “For the first time in the country this type of assistance is being extended to farmers. In the past, Union government used to buy paddy and now the BJP government was refusing to do so. Can those criticising Telangana compete in development?” he asked. He has also found fault with the BJP leaders for demanding to cancel G.O. 317 and asked why the 15 lakh vacant posts are not being filled by the Centre.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar and others participated in the programme.