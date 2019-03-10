Telangana

Ryots contest forest land demarcation

Farmers meeting at Sirikonda in Adilabad district on Sunday.

Farmers meeting at Sirikonda in Adilabad district on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: S_HARPALSINGH

more-in

Demand forest department stop harassment

Farmers of Sirikonda mandal in Adilabad district on Sunday demanded that the Forest Department suspend its efforts to take away their agriculture fields branding them as forest lands. The farmers also demanded stopping of harassment by the department in the name of control of illegal felling of trees in forest.

Farmers belonging to different communities, especially the Adivasis held a meeting under the banner of Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti or Tudum Debba at the mandal headquarters. They accused the Forest Department of actually colluding with timber smugglers but harassing innocent farmers who used wooden poles to fence their fields. Farmers from 10 gram panchayats in the mandal had gathered to voice their concern and opposition to the Forest Department moving in to dig trenches around lands identified as forest lands. The demarcation of lands had even resulted in digging trenches in fields which were being cultivated by farmers since long.

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2019 2:28:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ryots-contest-forest-land-demarcation/article26489175.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story