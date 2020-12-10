TSRTC launches home delivery of parcels

The development follows a survey conducted by the Transport department

After piloting the parcel and cargo services through public sector Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, the State government has now expanded the facility to ensure home delivery of parcels on payment of charges.

The development follows a survey conducted by the Transport department regarding the parcel and cargo services wherein 89% of the respondents favoured home delivery of the parcels even if it entailed payment of additional charges. The survey revealed that people receiving parcels, from either JBS or MGBS, were travelling 10 to 15 km from their places of residence.

Accordingly, it was proposed to ensure home delivery of parcels at the customers’ doorstep. The officials concerned would segregate parcels area wise, based on PIN code, on their arrival at the counters in MGBS and JBS. The agents appointed for delivering the parcels would then collect them either area wise or PIN-code wise and subsequently hand them over to the recipients at their doorstep.

The department, after thorough scrutiny, appointed three agencies for home delivery of the parcels and these three agencies had been given different areas under GHMC limits for taking up the service. The corporation had decided to collect tariff based on the weight of the parcel irrespective of distance in addition to collecting 18% GST.

Accordingly, tariff up to first 10 kg would be ₹80, 11-30 kg ₹ 150, 31-50 kgs ₹ 225 and 51-100 kg ₹300. It has decided to collect charge of ₹2 a kg for weights above 100 kg. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar formally launched the facility here on Thursday. The facility would be initially available in the twin cities, but would be extended to other areas based on the response.

The TSRTC had ensured transhipment of over a million (12.5 lakh) parcels since its introduction on June 19 this year and realized revenue of ₹11.85 crore with no complaints from any quarters.