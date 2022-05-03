RTC launches Mango Express Service

TSRTC has launched ‘Mango Express Service’ to deliver the Banginapalli mangoes at the doorstep. This offer is available in order lots of 5, 10, and 15 kgs to bulk booking facility of ordering 10 tonnes at a time with price per kg fixed at ₹115. Arrangements have been made to ensure the delivery of the mangoes in just seven days from the date of booking online at http://www.tsrtcparcel.in website.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD V. C. Sajjanar said that Banginapalli mango variety is the most sought after by consumers of all ages and resident welfare associations, gated communities and others can place bulk orders. For details, TSRTC call center can be contacted on 040-23450033/040-69440000, said a press release on Tuesday.