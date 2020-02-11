RTC-Adilabad earns ₹2.65 crore from Medaram jatara services

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)-Adilabad Region increased its earnings by over ₹65 lakh through its operations during the recently-concluded biennial Medaram jatara in Mulugu district.

It earned ₹2.65 crore this time as compared to the 2018 jatara when its earnings stood at nearly ₹2.1 crore.

A press release issued by TSRTC-Adilabad Regional Manager Vijay Bhaskar said 304 buses made 2,718 trips to Medaram from all the six bus depots in erstwhile Adilabad district. In 2018, it had plied 294 buses (2,583 trips). The public transport juggernaut transported 74,615 passengers over a distance of 6.35 lakh km this year while in the previous edition, it ferried 68,795 passengers and logged 5.8 lakh km.

Among all depots, Mancherial topped in terms of earnings and other parametres. It earned ₹74.6 lakh operating 97 buses over a distance of 1.6 lakh km, transporting 21,825 passengers.