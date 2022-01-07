RSS to throw light on unsung heroes of Freedom Movement

Three-day RSS coordination meeting concludes

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will bring the history of about 250 unsung heroes of the Freedom Struggle to light, as part of the 75th Independence celebrations.

This was decided on the last day of the RSS coordination meeting at Rashtriya Vidya Kendra at Annojiguda on Friday. Their history will be told in the form of plays by Samskara Bharati, an RSS affiliated organisation.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged their experiences at the field level and discussed about issues that need to be addressed. No resolutions were passed as every organisation works independently.

RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said that swayamsevaks were working in various sectors of the society. Talks were held on malnutrition in children, initiatives for employment generation and measures for India-centric education.

About 10 lakh people in 6,000 development blocks across the nation were trained by the RSS to face the third wave of COVID, he said. “One lakh to 1.5 lakh youths per year are expressing their interest to join RSS,” he said, adding that 55,000 branches were presently functioning.

“Diversity should not be seen as differences. India’s tradition speaks of spiritual oneness. The National Education Policy (NEP) has expressed our spiritual diversity from across the country. It should reflect Indian history and spiritual values,” he said.

Meanwhile, he condemned the recent incident that took place in Punjab, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a highway for sometime.