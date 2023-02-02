Rousing welcome to U-19 cricketer Trishna

February 02, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud felicitated G. Trisha, member of the victorious Indian team in the recent women’s World Cup (under-19), and strength and conditioning coach M. Shalini, on their arrival back home today.

The Minister, along with the Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman Anjaneya Goud received the duo at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and later felicitated them in his official chambers.

“It is a great honour to the country and to Telangana, in particular, that two of our own girls played a key role in India winning the World Cup (under-19). It is a tribute to their hard work, commitment and chasing their passion,” the Minister said.

“We also assure from the State government side complete support in your future endeavours as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao always supports sports in a big way,” he said.

Dr. Goud said it was an honour to have such a young cricketer like Trisha in the victorious Indian team and hoped she would go on to represent India seniors and win that World Cup also.

Both Trisha and Shalini, accompanied by their family members, thanked the Sports Minister and the SATS Chairman for their warm reception even while assuring they would continue to strive big.