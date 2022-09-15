Robotic surgery performed at CARE

CARE Hospitals Group, announced the first gynaecology (hysterectomy) procedure in Asia-Pacific using Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The procedure was performed by the expert clinical team led by Dr. Manjula Anagani, at the group’s flagship facility located at Banjara Hills, on a 46 year old woman, suffering from prolonged Adenomyosis, a condition that causes the uterus to thicken and enlarge.

She underwent a robotic-assisted total hysterectomy procedure where the affected uterus was removed. CARE becomes the first hospital in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to install this new robotic-assisted surgery system from Medtronic. The announcement was made in the presence of Health Minister T. Harish Rao, Group CEO of CARE Hospitals Jasdeep Singh, Group chief of medical services Dr Nikhil Mathur and clinical director Dr. Manjula Anagani, , claimed a press release on Thursday.