In Telangana, rival party leaders make a beeline to join BJP

Basking in the glory of winning four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, its bountiful harvest for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as leaders from the other major political parties are queuing up to join it.

In the next few days, its going to be a major jolt for the Telugu Desam Party, which is almost decimated in the State. Senior TDP leaders such as former Minister E. Peddi Reddy, ex-MP Chada Suresh Reddy, Bode Janardhan, who switched sides to different parties -- are now finally joining the BJP.

Sources close to the State BJP chief K. Laxman confirmed on Monday that it is almost decided that the said leaders would join the party on June 27.

“They would first go and meet party working president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and later formally join the party in Hyderabad,” sources pointed out.

Suspended TDP leader and former Minister Mothkupalli Narasimhulu has also been invited to join the BJP but there is no confirmation yet. TDP MP Garikapati Rammohan Rao, who was one the signatories to the letter merging the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha into the BJP -- is expected to join the party officially in the last week.

“He is sure to bring with him a chunk of the remaining TDP State office-bearers, when he joins us in the last week. This will signal almost the end of the TDP leadership in Telangana,” a senior BJP leader remarked.

MLA waiting for action

After Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's assertion that he would join the BJP, alarm bells are ringing for the Congress leadership.

A former Union Minister from erstwhile Warangal district is said to have evinced interest in switching sides. Two former MLAs from Medak and Secunderabad are likely to join the party shortly. Mr. Rajagopal Reddy is waiting for the Congress leadership to take action so that he can make his next move.

A Congress leader, who recently joined the BJP, is said to be initiating discussions with the disgruntled Congress leaders and wooing them. He is said to have ensured that these leaders talk to the BJP leadership to get the clearance.

‘Viable alternative:’

When contacted Dr. Laxman said leaders from other parties have come to realise that there is no future for them. “They have realised and see that there is BJP and Modi wave across the country. The party gives them space and work to strengthen the BJP,” he said.

The State BJP said: We are the viable alternative force in Telangana. People and leaders from other parties have total faith in us and feel that we can take on the TRS.

Anti-TRS groups are also looking to us. People are vexed with KCR family.