Telangana

Ritualistic celebration of Coronation of Lord Sri Rama

Bhadrachalam temple stays out of bounds for devotees due to lockdown

The coronavirus threat has taken the sheen of the Coronation (Pattabishekam) ceremony held in the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam town on Friday.

The annual fete turned out to be a low-key event with the usual festival exuberance associated with it evidently missing in the absence of devotees.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has kept the temple out of bounds for devotees.

The temple priests conducted the 'Kirita Dharana' ceremony in adhrence to the prescribed rituals within the precincts of the 17th Century temple on Friday, a day after the Sri Rama Navami festival.

A select few persons mostly comprising the officials of the Endowments Department and the temple staff were present.

