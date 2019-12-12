Telangana

RIMS doctor suspended

An anaesthetist in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, Dr. Kale Satish, was placed under suspension on Thursday for being irregular in attending to duties.

According to RIMS Director Dr. Karunakar, Collector D. Divya issued instructions to place the doctor under suspension after finding out that he was not reporting for work.

