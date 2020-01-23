Rich tributes to industrialist

Rich tributes were paid to industrialist and philanthropist Kesarimal Karwa at a condolence meeting organised on the 12th day after his death, on Thursday, along with “Ganga jaari poojan” and “maha prasadam” at Teerandaz theatre in Karimnagar town.

Mr. Karwa (88) passed away in his sleep while he was holidaying in Dubai along with his family on January 11.

Recollecting his services for the empowerment of budding industrialists and philanthropic activities, including financial assistance to bright students and orphanages, leaders paid floral tributes to his portrait and observed two minutes of silence.

A documentary film made by his grandchildren was screened at the theatre, which made everyone remember his activities and association with charity programmes, Lok Satta Udyama Samstha and Karimnagar consumer council programmes.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, former MLC T. Santosh Kumar, APSRTC former chairman Gone Prakash Rao, Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas, secretary Prakash Holla, bankers, industrialists and many others, attended the programme.