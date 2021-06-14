Telangana

‘Revv Up’ for AI startups rolled out

Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM) has launched an accelerator programme ‘Revv Up’ for AI startups.

Designed for growth-stage AI startups, it will cover various sectors and the first cohort will begin next month, said a release on Monday from IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office. The programme is aimed at growth-stage AI startups based in Hyderabad or intending to set up facility here.

Selected startups will receive mentorship from industry experts and technology as well as IP support to build a scalable business around their AI-based product or offering. Revv Up will provide opportunity for startups to solve tough business problems in collaboration with government and industry.

According to the release, T-AIM, which is an initiative of the State government with IT industry body NASSCOM and unveiled as part of ‘2020 Year of AI’ programmes, encourages startups having a strong AI use-case to apply for the accelerator. IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the accelerator will be a torch-bearer for such programmes in the country.


