Revenue officials fleeing with records held in Chityal

Mild tension prevailed at the Mandal Revenue Office, Chityal, on Tuesday night, when two persons attached to the office attempted to flee with certain records, but the locals prevented them and called the police.
The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. Both, Chilakamarthi Ramesh and Shravan Kumar, private data entry operators, were arrested.
On Wednesday, the police also took into custody, Mr. Narasimha, a village revenue officer of the same office. According to the police, the records in the custody of the three persons date back to 2013 and 2014.
“There were photocopies of several land particulars, of those affected during the laying of NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in this stretch. Seized material also included relevant applications for mutation of land,” officials said.
The private operators were booked for cheating, and the VRO was booked for theft. An investigation is in progress.
