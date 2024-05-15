GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revenue Minister to embark on mass contact programme from May 17 in Palair constituency

Published - May 15, 2024 09:37 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Revenue, Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is all set to embark on a mass contact programme to interact with the people of Palair Assembly constituency, listen to their grievances and redress them from May 17.

Mr. Reddy will conduct a tour of several villages in the four mandals — Khammam rural, Nelakondapalli, Tirumalayapalem and Kusumanchi of the Palair constituency, represented by him in the Assembly, from May 17 to 20, sources said.

As part of the mass contact programme, the Minister will visit 15 to 18 villages in each mandal and interact with villagers in order to ensure speedy redressal of their grievances. Sources added that the programme has been designed based on the concept of the Congress government’s ‘Praja Palana’ initiative which is aimed at taking the government to the doorsteps of the people.

