Revenue employees boycott duty

Revenue employees, under the banner of Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association, staged protests across the four districts of old united Adilabad on Tuesday and condemned the brutal killing of Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy the day before.

The employees boycotted duty and staged a sit-in in front of the respective Collectorates and raised slogans of ‘Vijaya Reddy amar hai’.

The employees in Adilabad gave a call for boycotting duty on Wednesday too and submitted a representation to Collector D. Divya seeking stringent punishment for the culprit. The Joint Action Committee of Teacher Organisations also condemned the incident and staged a candle-light rally in the evening.

Related Topics Telangana
