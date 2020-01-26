Revenue Act soon to bring transparency in land issues: Telangana Governor

The State government will soon come out with new Revenue Act aimed at bringing transparency in transaction of lands and simplifying the complicated land related matters.

The government had already embarked upon comprehensive revenue record rectification, updation and purification process to put an end to land-related litigations and disputes once and for all. Clarity on land rights in respect of about 96 % of lands had already been arrived. “The government is also launching an action plan to settle disputes pending in courts and other land related problems,” Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

The Governor who unfurled the tricolour in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers and senior officials here on Sunday said changes were also being initiated to ensure corruption-free, delay-free and hassle-free registrations. The enactment of the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts coupled with the Revenue Act which was in the offing was reflective of the government’s commitment to offer good governance and become role model for others in the country.

Farm sector

The Government’s focus was on alleviating the plight of the farm sector for which unique initiatives like the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima which won accolades nationally and internationally were launched and at the same time, emphasis was being laid on construction of irrigation projects. Works on projects like Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation schemes were progressing at a brisk pace while efforts were underway to ensure diversion of Godavari water to Krishna basin.

The Governor said the State government firmly believed in give and take relationship with neighbouring States and was ready to cooperate with Andhra Pradesh about diversion of Godavari water to Krishna basin. Alternative plan for diversion was being prepared and implementation of this would ensure that problems of districts like Mahabubnagar which suffered large-scale migration, Nalgonda with acute fluoride problem and Rangareddy which faced famine in the past were addressed permanently.

Assured irrigation

“The plans for filling reservoirs will lead to a situation where farmers looking at the sky for rainy clouds would be gone forever,” she said. On the health front, the government was gearing up to launch ENT and dental tests on a saturation basis covering the entire population on the lines of Kanti Velugu. This would enable the government to develop “Telangana health profile”.

The Governor who elaborated on the steps taken for forest growth and other aspects said the administrative reforms launched by the new State, especially the reorganization of districts and creation of new municipalities and corporations, making the administrative units small, ensured that administration went closer to the people. “There is no doubt that effective and efficient implementation of development and welfare schemes in the State become possible with reforms like this,” she said.