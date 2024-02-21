GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revanth to undertake maiden visit to Kodangal constituency after becoming CM

CM Reddy, who represents Kodangal constituency in the Assembly, will participate in a series of programmes

February 21, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will be touring Kodangal constituency for the first time after assuming office, on February 21.

Mr. Reddy, who represents Kodangal constituency in the Assembly, will participate in a series of programmes, including laying the foundation stone for the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme.

He will lay foundation stones for works to the tune of ₹4,369 crore among which the foundation for the construction of an integrated medical, nursing and physiotherapy colleges is also scheduled.

Mr. Reddy will fly to Kosigi mandal headquarters and proceed to the ground in front of the police station where he will launch the works. Later, he will visit the exhibition stalls put up by the self-help group members. He will interact with the SHG members and distribute bank linkage cheques to the group members.

He will conclude his tour by addressing a public meeting in Kosigi and return to Hyderabad.

