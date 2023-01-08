Revanth seeks Group-I job for boxer Nikhat Zareen

January 08, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy demanded the government to appoint international boxer from Telangana Nikhat Zareen as a Group-I officer in recognition of her achievements and a 5-acre land for her to start a sports academy.

He said this after felicitating and handing over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the boxer on behalf of Telangana Congress. He said that the proposal to appoint her as Group-I officer was already pending with the government and the decision should be taken before January 26. At the same time, the government should also help in building a sports academy to train boxers.

Mr. Reddy said the felicitation was not only for her achievements but also to send a message that the Congress would support people who excel and bring laurels to the country and State. To avoid people reading politics into her felicitation, he said that the programme was organised at Nizam Club and not the party office.

Ms. Nikhat thanked Mr. Revanth Reddy and the Congressmen for felicitating her and sought support from all in bringing more laurels to the country. Congress leaders P. Sudershan Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mohd Azharuddin, and Mahesh Kumar Goud, among others, were present.