HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Revanth Reddy’s comments objectionable’

Is Congress supporting his comments, asks MLA P Sudarshan Reddy

February 09, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy has expressed serious objections over the reported comments made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A Revanth Reddy at Mulugu during his Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra on Tuesday that he had no objection if naxalites blast the ‘Pragathi Bhavan,’ the official residence of Chef Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Will Congress leaders Bhatti Vikramarka, K. Jana Reddy and others support the statement made by Mr. Revanth Reddy? What is their stand? Will similar call be given at Chhattisgarh where Congress is in power?’ asked Mr. Sudharshan Reddy while speaking to reporters at Media Point in the Assembly.

Informing that they are going to lodge a complaint with DGP in this regard, the BRS MLA demanded that the police officials invoke PD Act against Mr. Revanth Reddy. He also wanted to know about the stand of Congress on Maoists and whether the TPCC leader has been supporting them.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.