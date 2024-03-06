GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth Reddy to kick-start Indiramma housing scheme in Bhadrachalam on March 11

Govt. will fulfil 5th guarantee of the six assured, says Minister

March 06, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will kick-start the Indiramma housing scheme for poor and weaker sections, the fifth guarantee given by the Congress, on March 11.

Mr. Reddy will formally launch the scheme in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, Housing and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said on Wednesday.

The Congress Government had commenced implementation of four guarantees in two phases since it took over the reins in December and is gearing up for the launch of the fifth guarantee.

The Minister said that the Government was committed to fulfilling its assurances, especially housing for all. The previous BRS government ignored the important issue and used the aspirations of the poor and deserving sections for political ends, he said.

The government had therefore decided to provide land for construction of houses to poor while those in possession of land would get financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for constructing houses. The beneficiaries should construct the houses in not less than 400 sq. ft. with mandatory provision of a hall, kitchen and bathroom.

It was decided to sanction 3,500 houses for each Assembly constituency during the next financial year and budgetary provisions have been made accordingly. The Telangana State Housing Corporation would be the nodal agency at the State level while District Collectors, and municipal commissioners would supervise the construction of the houses in their respective jurisdiction.

The government would verify the applications received during Praja Palana for selection of beneficiaries, who should be white ration card holders and the houses would be sanctioned in the name of women.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to release the guidelines prepared for the launch soon.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.