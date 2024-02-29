GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revanth Reddy assures all support to Christian community, including land protection

February 29, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

A file photo of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assured the Christian community that the government would address their concerns and combat illegal land encroachments in the State. He interacted with representatives from the Medak Diocese, including Bishop Padma Rao, Rev. John George, Dr. A.M.J. Kumar, Shyam Abraham, and Anil Thomas, alongside delegates from various churches and independent congregations, at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister had given a patient listening to their issues, and promised to support the construction of new churches. He also affirmed the allocation of necessary land for Christian burial grounds. Additionally, responding to a request from the church representatives, he expressed his intention to visit the renowned Medak Church. Highlighting the formation of a people’s government by the Congress (Praja Palana) in the State, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to uphold religious freedom. Furthermore, he criticised the policies of the BJP-led government at the national level and the previous regime in Telangana, alleging their disregard for minority rights and fostering an atmosphere of fear among them. 

Related Topics

freedom of religion / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.