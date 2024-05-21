Revanth, other Congress leaders remember Rajiv Gandhi

Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, paid glowing tributes to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at various programmes held on Tuesday to mark his 33rd death anniversary.

Mr. Revanth Reddy, who garlanded the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Somajiguda in the city, praised him for his contributions to the growth of the telecom and IT sectors. Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister Jana Reddy, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Congress party in-charge of State affairs Deepadas Munshi, Kondanda Reddy, and G. Niranjan were among the attendees of the programme.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is currently visiting the USA, paid respects to Rajiv Gandhi at a programme organised at New York’s Times Square. Party workers took an oath to work against terrorism. He noted that Rajiv Gandhi ensured the voting right for citizens at 18 years of age and worked for rural development.

Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seetakka) paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi by garlanding his portrait at a programme held at Praja Bhavan. She lauded Rajiv Gandhi for his yeoman service to the people of the country, adding that the late Prime Minister strove for the upliftment of the backward and downtrodden sections of society and worked to eradicate poverty in the country.