GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Revanth, other Congress leaders remember Rajiv Gandhi

Updated - May 21, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, paid glowing tributes to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at various programmes held on Tuesday to mark his 33rd death anniversary. 

Mr. Revanth Reddy, who garlanded the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Somajiguda in the city, praised him for his contributions to the growth of the telecom and IT sectors.  Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister Jana Reddy, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Congress party in-charge of State affairs Deepadas Munshi, Kondanda Reddy, and G. Niranjan were among the attendees of the programme. 

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is currently visiting the USA, paid respects to Rajiv Gandhi at a programme organised at New York’s Times Square. Party workers took an oath to work against terrorism. He noted that Rajiv Gandhi ensured the voting right for citizens at 18 years of age and worked for rural development. 

Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seetakka) paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi by garlanding his portrait at a programme held at Praja Bhavan. She lauded Rajiv Gandhi for his yeoman service to the people of the country, adding that the late Prime Minister strove for the upliftment of the backward and downtrodden sections of society and worked to eradicate poverty in the country. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.