Revanth new chief of Telangana Congress

AICC also appointed five working presidents to assist TPCC president

After dilly-dallying with the decision, the AICC has finally announced that Malkajgiri Member of Parliament A. Revanth Reddy will lead the Telangana Congress.

Mr. Revanth, who is presently working president of the TPCC, will be replacing Nalgonda Member of Parliament N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who submitted his resignation after the Huzurnagar byelection last year.

AICC secretary Madhu Yaskhi Goud, who was also in the race for the top post, was made chairman of the all important Campaign Committee and Syed Azmatullah Husseini will be the convenor. Former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajnarsimha will be chairman of the Election Management Committee. Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has been made chairman of the AICC Programme Implementation Committee.

The AICC also announced a big team to assist Mr. Revanth Reddy appointing five working presidents — Mohd. Azharuddin, J. Geetha Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, T. Jagga Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud — a good social mix of minorities, backward classes and Scheduled Castes.

Apart from this a 10-member team has been announced as senior vice presidents and this team includes MLA Podem Veeraiah, former minister Sambani Chandrashekhar, Damodar Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, T. Kumar Rao and Javeed Aamer.