Revanth didn’t speak ill of Komatireddy brothers: Mallu Ravi

He releases a video of Revanth’s press conference where he was seen praising Venkata Reddy

He releases a video of Revanth’s press conference where he was seen praising Venkata Reddy

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has not spoken anything against Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and in fact, he has praised his contribution and commitment to the party for over four decades, said TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi.

There is a deliberate distortion of his comments on the Komatireddy brothers by some sections to create a wedge between the two Parliament members, he said while releasing a video of the press conference in New Delhi that had Mr. Revanth Reddy praising his colleague in Parliament.

Earlier, Mr. Venkata Reddy sought an apology objecting to the alleged ‘derogatory’ comments made in the press conference. Mr. Revanth Reddy at the media interaction targeted Mr. Rajgopal Reddy on his resignation referring to the word ‘brandy’ to the ‘Komatireddy brand’, a term used to describe the Komatireddy brothers in Telangana politics. This led to controversy and Mr. Venkata Reddy was annoyed over bringing his family into the resignation episode.

Mr. Mallu Ravi accused a certain section of the leaders of trying to settle scores with Mr. Revanth Reddy and denting the party image. “Those who see the video clearly agree that Mr. Venkata Reddy’s contribution to the party was praised,” he argued. He said there were several aspirants from BCs and the Reddy community and Munugode will be in Congress kitty irrespective of the candidate fielded. People were waiting to teach both TRS and the BJP a lesson and this is the right opportunity, he said.