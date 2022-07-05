Revanth, Bhatti meet KC Venugopal in New Delhi

More leaders will join Congress: Revanth Reddy

More leaders will join Congress: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Bhatti Vikramarka met All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal in New Delhi on Tuesday and held discussions on various issues.

The issues include the latest political developments in the State, tacit understanding between TRS and BJP, visit by Rahul Gandhi, new entrants into the party from other parties, Students- Unemployed declaration, Dalit and Tribal declaration.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been trying to benefit the BJP at the Centre by proposing Federal Front in the past and now Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has been trying to divide the opposition to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Rao was silent when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benarjee held a meeting on the selection of candidate for the post of President of India. Then BJP is not on a strong foot. The Chief Minister has extended support to opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha only after leaders like Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended support to BJP candidate Draupadi Murmu. This has disclosed his true colours,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy alleging that the strategy followed by Mamata Benarjee in West Bengal is being implemented by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to retain power in the state once again. He said that the future of BRS will be decided on whether it will be useful for BJP or not.

Referring to the new admissions into the party, the TPCC president said that they have taken the consent of party high command in this regard and details of people coming to the Congress will be kept a closely guarded secret till last minute to avoid undue pressure on them.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka said that leaders from several parties are ready to join the Congress. Stating that there was no criticism of TRS by BJP and vice versa, the CLP leader said that they would expose these issues among the public.