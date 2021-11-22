Restaurant offering organic food gets a massive makeover

Run by DDS, Cafe Ethnic is a big hit among health freaks

It will be a new experience for those wishing to relish desi food with typical Telangana flavours.

Cafe Ethnic, a restaurant being run by the Deccan Development Society (DDS) in this revenue divisional headquarters, recently got a makeover. Now, it offers more space, is well lit and looks every bit modern. There is ample space to organise birthday parties too.

The rooftop, covered with iron sheets, has been layered with dry grass for a cooling effect. The windows are dressed with bamboo blinds.

The menu offers completely organic food. The breakfast includes variations of the humble dosa — but prepared with millets. Then there is idli prepared with korra, sama and ragi, millet vada, semiya ragi, multi-grian millet upma, semiy jonna, jonna pongal, jonna upma, yavva ravva upma, yavva puri and millet uttapam.

For drinks, there is Ambali (sweet and salted), jonna ulava soup, buttermilk and lime drink (sweet and salted). Coming to sweets, the menu ranges from millet payasam (korra and sama) and laddu (korra, ragi and jonna, minapsunni) and sajja malida and garjalu.

The mains include jonna roti, special roti (sajja, masala, pudina, palak, ragi and sesamum), millet sambar rice, Zaheerbad millet special biryani, multi-millet pulka and millet thali.

Pakodi, samosa, corn samosa, vegetarian samosa, onion samosa, panner samosa and alu bonda are prepared with millets too.

“In the past, the elderly, diabetics and the health conscious used to come and have food at our old centre. Now, it has completely changed. Youngsters and office-goers have been visiting. Families are encouraging their young members to taste this food. We are also getting orders for meetings and marriages. We have been able to improve our sales maifold,” B. Srinivas Reddy of Cafe Ethnic told The Hindu.