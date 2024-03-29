GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residential school and junior college in Sangareddy gets four new classrooms

March 29, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
L&T IDPL and L&T DTL staff at TSRS&JC-Lingampally in Sangareddy.

L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) and subsidiary L&T Deccan Tollways Limited (L&T DTL) built four modern classrooms at ₹1 crore for the Telangana State Residential School and Junior College (TSRS&JC) in Lingampally of Munipally mandal in the district.

The classrooms, built under the corporate social responsibility of the companies, were inaugurated on Friday by regional head (Operations), L&T IDPL, Vineesh Kumar Parayee in the presence of other representatives of the company Rajesh Prabhakar Vichare, Srinivasa Rao, Koteswara Rao, Vijendar Reddy, Somnath Sastry, Vidya Sagar G. Nagaraju and  Gurumurthy.

Mr. Vineesh said the classrooms are designed for effective teaching and learning. He said they had donated 240 custom-designed bunker beds to the same school in the past. Principal S. Chaitanya, staff and students were present.

