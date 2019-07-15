Research, preservation of Telangana heritage stressed

Member of National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) New Delhi governing council, M. Veda Kumar has stressed the need for research and preservation of historical places for the benefit of future generations.

Historian feted

He was participating as chief guest at the presentation of Dr. Daram Nagabushanam Memorial Historical and Research Award-2019 to historian S. Jaikishan here on Sunday.

The award carries cash reward of ₹5,000, a memento, a citation and a shawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Veda Kumar said Telangana has a rich cultural and archaeological heritage, and lauded Mr. Jaikishan for travelling lakhs of kilometers to conduct research on the country’s heritage.

With Karimnagar town being included in the Smart City project, he called upon the authorities concerned to construct a modern museum and allocate a special block in memory of Dr Nagabushanam and display rare collections collected by him.

Annual event

Award committee convenor D. Raghuraman said the award would be presented every year to eminent personalities.

Kendra Sahitya academy winner Nelimala Bhaskar, poet Annavaram Devender, Samakya Sahiti president M. Gopal and Sundar Satsang president D. Vinod were among those present.