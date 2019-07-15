Report on financial viability of RRR soon

The State government is gearing up to present a comprehensive report on the financial viability of the ambitious regional ring road (RRR) project.

Launch of work on the RRR project had been delayed in spite of submission of the detailed project report last year as the Centre raised queries on the finer aspects of the project, particularly the financial viability. The Roads and Buildings department is preparing the report in support of its argument that the project, stretching close to 360 km, is financially viable as it forms part of the north-south corridor and will facilitate movement of inter-State traffic.

The RRR will ease the pressure on the roads towards the State capital as a major chunk of inter-State traffic could pass through the corridor without having to touch the city or its peripheral areas.

Proposed alignments

The report assumes significance in the light of explanations sought by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), particularly relating to the finer aspects of the financial viability of the massive project.

The NHAI raised queries about the alignments proposed after studying the detailed project report which was submitted consequent on the Centre’s in principle approval to the project in December last year. The State has agreed to bear 50% cost involved in the land acquisition component of the project, but the National Highways Authority of India has suggested that the government take up realignment of some stretches so that the cost of the project could be pruned.

The project is conceived with an initial investment of ₹ 5,500 crore involving road width of 60 metres connecting all the high density highways passing through the State. “The report is almost ready. It will be finalised in three to four days,” a senior official told The Hindu. Once the project report is prepared, it would be forwarded to the National Highways Authority of India seeking its concurrence for the project so that works could be started at the earliest.