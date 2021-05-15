Remdesivir, oxygen supplies to TS hiked

The Centre has increased allotment of Remdesivir injections to the State from 5,500 to 10,500 and liquid oxygen by an additional 200 tonnes from Monday.

This was conveyed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

A CMO release said the State will get oxygen supplies from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Angul in Odisha and Durgapur in West Bengal.

It added that the decision to step up supply of Remdesivir and oxygen to Telangana followed the additional burden that the State might have to bear after the High Court’s direction to the government to extend COVID treatment to all. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to increase the supplies to the State immediately, Mr. Goyal informed Mr. Rao.