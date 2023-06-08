Release White Paper on jobs generated, Laxman asks BRS govt.

June 08, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman has questioned the 10th anniversary celebrations of the BRS government claiming grand successes on every front, when the fact was, in the last nine years it has been a “saga of unfulfilled promises and cheating every section of the society”, on Wednesday.

“Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been reeling out unreal figures of employment in the private sector. Can he tell us how many local people have been benefitted and how many Telangana people are employed in IT? I request the government to release a White Paper on the number of new industries attracted through the new industrial policy,” he told a press conference.

Mr. Laxman has accused the government of handing over hundreds of acres to “shell companies” snatching away the precious land belonging to the poor and the Dalits through “dubious transactions” which has not escaped the High Court’s eye.

The BRS government has taken loans of more than ₹5 lakh crore even while neglecting recruitment of teachers in both schools and colleges. The 1.95 lakh vacancies as found by the Biswal Committee have not been filled and the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination leaks exposed the government’s inefficiency, he added.

The BJP leader questioned the secrecy behind not disclosing the Government Orders issued and the lack of progress on the much-touted fibre grid project. The government had also failed to re-open the shutdown State public sector units even after the Centre had infused substantial funds and technology to open the Ramagundam fertiliser unit and the 4,000 MW NTPC plant.

More than 13,000 industrial units had shut down in the last nine years making six lakh unemployed. The TS power situation has been comfortable because of the north-south grid connectivity and national highways construction has been doubled as also the railways due to the Centre’s funding despite non-cooperation from the government, he claimed.