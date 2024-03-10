Regular upkeep of infra making uninterrupted power supply possible: NPDCL CMD

March 10, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - hyderabad

Chairman and Managing Director of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL) Karnati Varun Reddy has attributed the quality power supply without any interruptions being provided to the consumers in the areas covered by the Discom to the better upkeep (maintenance) of the infrastructure.

He stated that the incidents of breakdown and tripping of sub-stations and transmission/distribution lines have come down in 2023-24, compared to the previous year. Citing an example, the CMD said the breakdown of sub-stations was 38% less during the December-February period of 2023-24 compared to the same period of 2022-23.

In a statement, he explained that there were only 313 breakdowns of sub-stations during the December-February period of 2023-24 against 506 during the same period in 2022-23. Similarly, the tripping incidents in 33 KV lines were down by 14% and the transformer failures were reduced by 25% during the period.

The CMD stated that it was possible due to planned and meticulous maintenance of, fixed jumpers, fixed bent poles and installation of capacitor banks on 200 feeders. Further, they had maintained power factor on 530 feeders, which helped avoid low voltage problems. The uninterrupted supply was possible only with regular maintenance of transformers to avoid their failures.