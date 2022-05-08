Realtor held for cricket betting

A 36-year-old realtor from Kachiguda, who was placing cricket bets online, was apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task force (Central Zone) team on Saturday.

The accused, Gandam Srinivas, a native of Shadnagar, was recently introduced to the online gaming app called Betexch.net by a friend, and got ‘addicted’ to easy money.

Acting on specific information, the team apprehended Srinivas from Vintage Bar and Restaurant, RTC Crossroads, while he was placing cricket bets for the ongoing IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Police seized ₹44,600 cash and a mobile from the possession of the accused.

The apprehended accused along with the seized cash was handed over to Chikkadpally police for further investigation.