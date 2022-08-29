Rare Kakatiya-era miniature sculpture of Lord Ganesha found

The iconography is in conformity with Silpa and Agama texts

A tiny sculpture of Ganesha was found on the outskirts of Parada village in Kattanguru mandal of Nalgonda district by Dr. E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, and Ragi Murali, researcher in history, on Monday.

Based on the information given by Sriramoju Haragopal, convenor, Kotta Telangana Charitra Brundam, while conducting a thorough survey around the hill at Parada, they examined the neolithic grooves, megalithic dolmen and early historic site, the miniature sculpture of Lord Ganesha - which measures 4.0 x 3.0 x 2.0 cms., carved out of soft (soap) stone.

Mr. Sivanagireddy says that the tiny image is delineated in seated posture of Lalitasana, with an elephantine head decorated with a small head gear, the tusk turned to left side, the pot belly decorated with serpent as sacred thread (Naga Yagnopavita) and holding danta and modaka in his two hands belongs to 12th -13th centuries AD and the iconography is in conformity with Silpa and Agama texts.

He opined that such a small sculpture of Lord Ganesha might have been used for domestic worship. This is the smallest stone sculpture so far reported from both the Telugu States and next to the one a little bigger in size was reported from Keesaragutta, datable to the Vishnukundin period (5th century AD).

Mr. Murali says that he has identified remains of Buddhist stupa at the foot of the hill on its eastern side and the adjacent early historic site which need to be explored properly to know the historical potentially of the site.

Mr. Sivanagireddy sensitised local people on the archaeological significance of the site and remains, and the need to preserve them for posterity.