Rare hyaena found dead

A rare hyaena, a female adult, which was resident of forests in Bejjur and Chintalamanepalli ranges in Kagaznagar Forest Division of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was found dead and floating in the Dabbavagu stream in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Sunday. It is being assumed that it it the same animal whose pug marks were seen the previous day in the vicinity of Babasagar village.

A necropsy, conducted by veterinary surgeon Ramesh, revealed that the animal died of pneumonia. Veterinary surgeon Ramesh performed the necropsy at Bejjur. Hyaena are Schedule III animals whose population is very small. It is not known to be poached. “There are no injuries on its body,” Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M. Raja Ramana Reddy told The Hindu. It The rare striped hyaena could be the same animal which was sighted by villagers hiding in a culvert in Bejjur mandal in June 2017. and was saved by Forest officials from a possible attack by villagers.