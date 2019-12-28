Ramagundam Fertilizer unit in Telangana likely to be commissioned by March 31

The long-cherished dream of revival of the closed unit of the Fertilizers Corporation of India (FCI) as the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) is set to come true with the unit getting ready for commissioning and start commercial production of fertilizers by coming March end.

The gas-based fertilizer unit has crossed another milestone recently with the commissioning of the flare stack following the arrival of natural gas from Kakinada through the 365km gas pipeline. The RFCL has an agreement with the Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) for the supply of two million standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) of natural gas for a period of 20 years and the 365km gas pipeline from Kakinada to Ramagundam via Manthani was laid by GSPC India Transco Limited (GITL).

Further, the EDTA cleaning of utility boiler was completed in the first week of this month. This utility boiler will generate steam which is used in both the process as well as driving medium for turbines.

Ever since Rajan Thapar took charge as Executive Director of RFCL and Vijay Kumar Bangar as General Manager, the pace of works had increased during this month. The pre-commissioning activities are progressing at full swing and most of the contracts are in completion stages. The RFCL is expected to be commissioned by March 31, 2020, according to sources.

The RFCL was incorporated on February 17, 2015, as a gas-based urea manufacturing plant in Ramagundam under the government’s initiative to revive the closed unit of Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCI). The RFCL is a joint venture with National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) holding 26 % equity, Engineers India limited 26 %, Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited 11 %, government of Telangana 11 %, GAIL India limited 14.3 % and HTAS Consortium holding 11.7 % equity.

Foundation stone for the revival of the plant was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda visited the RFCL on few occasions and reviewed the progress of the plant by interacting with the RFCL, EIL and other authorities. The State government had also provided all assistance such as laying of internal roads, electricity supply and water from Sripada Yellampalli project, among others.