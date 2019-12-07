Ramagundam Commissioner of Police accepts Green Challenge by RS member

Accepting the Green Challenge thrown by Rajya Sabha Member J. Santosh Kumar, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana planted saplings on the Commissionerate premises in Godavarikhani on Saturday.

Later, the Commissioner of Police instructed the DCP, Additional DCPs, ACPs, CIs, SIs and constables to accept the challenge and take up plantation of saplings. In all, a total of 150 saplings were planted on the occasion on Commissionerate Headquarters premises. The CP had instructed all the police personnel from the rank of home guard to the top brass to plant at least three saplings making a total of 1800 saplings on the police headquarters premises.